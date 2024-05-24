BET Awards 2024: Our Sportswoman of the Year Nominees Serve Style 24/7

These superstar athletes are a force to be reckoned with in the sports world, and in the fashion world alike.

When Aja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces steps out, she always hits nothing but net.

Photo By L. Busacca

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese might be a rookie, but she's aiming for a legacy beyond the clouds.

Photo By Cindy Ord/MG24

No matter the match, Coco Gauff's style shines through.

Photo By Robert Prange

Off the court, Flau'jae Johnson's street aesthetic is unmatched.

Photo By Johnny Nunez

This all-black pairing was a W for JuJu Watkins.

Photo By Variety

Black and crimson are like superpowers for Naomi Osaka when she's on the court.

Photo By Dan Istitene

Rest assured that Sha'Carri Richardson is going to make a statement with her hair and nails, and that's on period.

Photo By FABRICE COFFRINI

When it's game day, Simone Biles brings her fashion sense with her.

Photo By Tim Nwachukwu