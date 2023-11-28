Soul Train Awards 2023: Keke Palmer's Do's Are Jaw-Dropping

Denim And Buns

Keke Palmer looks so good for her red carpet in honor of her company in this denim power suit three piece as she attends KeyTV's Launch Party Celebration at The Millwick on October 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Hair Tied And Chillin'

The bun is such a great touch for sporting this two piece denim black moment as Actress Keke Palmer is seen on September 14, 2022 in New York City.

Yellow, Mellow, And In Her Bun

Keke Palmer loves a good bun as she's lookin great here with the bun and the yellow dress as she is seen arriving at the 'Michael Kors' Fashion Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City.

Keep It Curly And Fresh

The curly hair moment always does Keke right here, as she's looking elegant and graceful in black as attending a celebration of the "Cara Loves Karl" capsule collection at Saga on September 12, 2022 in New York City.

Looking Like Money

Cmon green! Looking like money with these fresh braids as Keke Palmer attends the UK Premiere Of "NOPE" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 28, 2022 in London, England

Braids To The Front!

Oh honey, she better let the braids have their own moment as she rocks the braids and a black dress as Keke Palmer attends the "Nope" Premiere at Zoopalast on July 26, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.

Whew She Did That!

Lets go girl -- who did these braids Keke? She ate down and the lewk served too with the green dress and black gloves as Keke Palmer attends the red carpet of the Italian premiere of movie Nope at The Space cinema Moderno

