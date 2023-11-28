Soul Train Awards 2023: Keke Palmer's Do's Are Jaw-Dropping
And we're gonna show you how!
1 / 7
Keke Palmer looks so good for her red carpet in honor of her company in this denim power suit three piece as she attends KeyTV's Launch Party Celebration at The Millwick on October 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo By Getty
2 / 7
The bun is such a great touch for sporting this two piece denim black moment as Actress Keke Palmer is seen on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Photo By Getty
3 / 7
Keke Palmer loves a good bun as she's lookin great here with the bun and the yellow dress as she is seen arriving at the 'Michael Kors' Fashion Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Photo By Getty
4 / 7
The curly hair moment always does Keke right here, as she's looking elegant and graceful in black as attending a celebration of the "Cara Loves Karl" capsule collection at Saga on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
Photo By Getty
5 / 7
Cmon green! Looking like money with these fresh braids as Keke Palmer attends the UK Premiere Of "NOPE" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 28, 2022 in London, England
Photo By Getty
ADVERTISEMENT