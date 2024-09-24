Hip Hop Awards 2024: Throwback Style: Fat Joe’s Most Memorable Looks
As Fat Joe prepares to host the BET 'Hip Hop Awards 2024,' marking his third time at the post, now is the perfect time to look back at some of his standout fashion moments from previous ceremonies.
1 / 7
Joe sported Denim Tear’s Cotton Wreath two-piece for Hip Hop Awards 2023.
Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)
2 / 7
Joe turned up the head in the sporty red look.
Photo By (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)
3 / 7
A throwback moment from 2016.
Photo By (Prince Williams/Wireimage)
4 / 7
Another one of Joe'smany drippiest moments from last year’s ceremony.
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
5 / 7
You can never go wrong with a tracksuit.
Photo By (Photo by Leon Bennett/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images)
