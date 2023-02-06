65th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet!
See the stars who dropped jaws in eye-catching designer looks!
Cardi B took the red carpet by storm in custom couture! Styled by Kollin Carter, the rapper wowed onlookers in a stunning Gaurav Gupta gown. She completed her ensemble with eye-catching Messika jewelry.
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Lizzo is a diva! Styled by Patti Wilson, the singer looked fab in a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress. She completed the look with a stunning opera coat that was beautifully embroidered with silk flowers and Swarovski crystals.
Photo By (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Tems glowed like a goddess in a stylish Vivienne Westwood silk gown. Gorgeous!
Photo By (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Mary J. Blige showed up and showed out at the 2023 Grammys! For her red carpet slay, the soulful singer styled in a sparkly gown by The Blonds. She completed her look with a gold belt and Sister Love "Honey Hoops."
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Coco Jones stepped onto the red carpet like a superstar! The singer/actress glowed in a Zuhair Murad gown, which featured a sexy thigh-high slit.
Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
