65th Annual Grammy Awards: Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet!

See the stars who dropped jaws in eye-catching designer looks!

Cardi B took the red carpet by storm in custom couture! Styled by Kollin Carter, the rapper wowed onlookers in a stunning Gaurav Gupta gown. She completed her ensemble with eye-catching Messika jewelry.

Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Lizzo is a diva! Styled by Patti Wilson, the singer looked fab in a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress. She completed the look with a stunning opera coat that was beautifully embroidered with silk flowers and Swarovski crystals.

Photo By (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Tems glowed like a goddess in a stylish Vivienne Westwood silk gown. Gorgeous!

Photo By (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Mary J. Blige showed up and showed out at the 2023 Grammys! For her red carpet slay, the soulful singer styled in a sparkly gown by The Blonds. She completed her look with a gold belt and Sister Love "Honey Hoops."

Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Coco Jones stepped onto the red carpet like a superstar! The singer/actress glowed in a Zuhair Murad gown, which featured a sexy thigh-high slit.

Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Host Trevor Noah walked the red carpet in a fly Gucci suit. He completed his polished look with a black bow tie and matching shoes.

Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

MC Lyte stepped onto the 2023 Grammys red carpet like a boss! Styled by Jason Griffin, the star donned a crisp white suit by Rebecca Crews.

Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Laverne Cox rocked an edgy Kim Kassas Couture cut-out dress at the 65th GRAMMY Awards. Work it!

Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

DJ Khaled stepped onto the red carpet in an all black look by Roberto Cavalli. He completed the look with fresh new kicks and diamond bling.

Photo By (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Pusha T was fresh and dapper in a polished black suit.

Photo By (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)