Celebs Show Love To Their Moms on Mother's Day

"My momma like my backbone she’s the foundation to the empire I’ve built and I’m still building. My best friend, the best player on my team, my everything. Without her I am none existent. Without her I am most likely not successful. Imagining my life without her is a thought that’s more traumatizing than anything," NLE Choppa said.
Photo By NLE Choppa
Rapper JasonMartin (FKA Problem) shared this about his mom.
"My mother painted on a wall in our house, “RULES ARE NOT REAL”. My mother has been growing cannabis strictly for the beauty of the flower since I was 10. My mother is the reason I am.
Being a young mom raising a man in the 80s in Compton at the height of the crack & gang epidemic could never be easy. Yes, we had our rough patches, but I wouldn't trade her for anything on this fuckin earth!! Love you baby!"
Photo By JasonMartin (FKA Problem)
Roc Nation artist Rueben Vincent said, "Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who taught me resilience, discipline, and learning how to survive and stay strong through it. Growing up in a single-mother home, she was my hero. I’m glad I get to celebrate her and put a smile on her face this year."
Photo By Rueben Vincent
"If I call my mom crying she’ll tell me that life just gets harder so I have to get stronger. She doesn’t baby me, she treats me like a woman! I appreciate that the most! She inspires my strength and endurance. She knows what I need as a woman in my industry. Our birthdays are on the same day, so she’s like a big sister as well as my momma!," Cydnee With a C said.
Photo By Cydnee with a C