Join The Conversation: Submit Your Video To Angela's Question!

From day one, the presidency of Donald Trump has been filled with fire and fury. Lost in the Twitter fights and never- ending controversies are the real impacts of his policy decisions on immigration, the economy, national security race relations and the environment.

With recent polling showing Trump with only a 2 percent approval rating among African-American voters, BET is proud to announce that we will be taking matters into our own hands and create a voice for the people.

On January 31, a day after President Trump delivers his State of the Union address, political “truth teller” Angela Rye will present her own rebuttal in the form of a primetime hour on BET. The special will be taped before a studio audience and feature a panel of important voices who will confront the reality of the Trump presidency in an uncensored conversation that speaks to truth and power.

