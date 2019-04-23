Being Mary Jane

Mary Jane’s niece and the oldest of Patrick’s kids. She is finally coming into her own despite having two kids by two different fathers. Niecy has started to repair some of her relationship with her father, Patrick. Due to the police brutality incident, Niecy has come off a rough year and has pulled it together as best she can. She is poised to receive a large settlement check from the court that if managed right, should set Niecy and her kids on a whole new life course.