Meek Mill, Fantasia and More Added to the 2019 BET Awards

JUST ADDED AS PERFORMERS AT THE 2019 BET AWARDS: MEEK MILL, FANTASIA, DABABY, JEREMIH, KIRK FRANKLIN, ERICA CAMPBELL, KELLY PRICE, JONATHAN MCREYNOLDS AND JAMES FUNK OF RARE ESSENCE

----------

LA LA ANTHONY, AYESHA CURRY, LARENZ TATE, AMANDA SEALES, REVEREND AL SHARPTON, RYAN DESTINY, JACOB LATIMORE, RAPHAEL SAADIQ, MIKE COLTER, DAMSON IDRIS, JODIE TURNER-SMITH, MELINA MATSOUKAS ALSO ADDED AS PRESENTERS AT THE 2019 BET AWARDS

----------

REGINA HALL TO HOST THE 19TH ANNUAL AWARDS SHOW AIRING LIVE ON SUNDAY, JUNE 23 FROM MICROSOFT THEATER IN LOS ANGELES AT 8 PM ET

New York, NY – (June 20, 2019) –Today BET Networks announces the addition of new performers and presenters appearing at the 19th annual BET Awards. Meek Mill, Fantasia, DaBaby, Jeremih, Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Kelly Price, Jonathan McReynolds and James Funk of Rare Essence will perform at the 2019 BET Awards, and La La Anthony, Ayesha Curry, Larenz Tate, Amanda Seales, Reverend Al Sharpton, Ryan Destiny, Jacob Latimore, Raphael Saadiq, Mike Colter, Damson Idris, Jodie Turner-Smith and Melina Matsoukas are set to present. Hosted by Regina Hall, the 2019 BET Awards will air live Sunday, June 23 at 8/7c from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on BET.

The 2019 BET Awards will celebrate the very best in entertainment and culture including posthumously presenting the late Nipsey Hussle with the Humanitarian Award and honoring him with a special tribute performance by John Legend, DJ Khaled and YG. Additionally, Grammy Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated actress Mary J. Blige will be presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry will be recognized with the Ultimate Icon Award.

As previously announced, the 2019 BET Awards will also feature performances by Cardi B, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Mustard, Lil Baby, City Girls' Yung Miami, Lucky Daye, and Kiana Ledé, with presenters including Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi, and Marsai Martin.

Cardi B leads this year's nominations with a total of seven, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year, Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award and two separate nods in both the Best Collaboration and Video of the Year categories. Drake follows with five nods for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Best Collaboration and the Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award. Other leading nominees include Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole, who received four nominations each, and Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai, who received three nominations each.

The 2019 BET Awards will simulcast LIVE at 8/7c across seven Viacom networks in the U.S. including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo. Internationally, the show will simulcast for the first time on BET Africa at 2 a.m. CAT on June 24, followed by international broadcasts in the U.K. on June 24 at 9 p.m. BST, South Korea on June 25 at 9 p.m. KST and in France on June 25 at 9 p.m. CEST. Internationally, BET will honor Best International Act in-show, along with the fan-voted category Best New International Act and BET International Global Good Award during the live red carpet preshow.

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming at BET will serve as Executive Producer for the 2019 BET Awards along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

