Nipsey Hussle's Funeral Service to be Broadcast and Live-Streamed by BET Networks

BET NETWORKS TO BROADCAST AND STREAM LIVE COMMERCIAL-FREE COVERAGE OF BELOVED LA RAPPER AND ACTIVIST NIPSEY HUSSLE 'S

ENTIRE FUNERAL SERVICES ON-AIR AND ONLINE



“BET REMEMBERS: NIPSEY HUSSLE” TO AIR ON BET AND STREAM ON BET NEWS’ FACEBOOK PAGE

https://www.facebook.com/NewsBET/ THURSDAY, APRIL 11 AT 1 PM ET

#BETRemembersNipsey

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 – Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur and advocate for his native South Los Angeles, Nipsey Hussle was beloved globally. From his chart-topping hits to the consistent investment of his earnings into his Los Angeles neighborhood, the nation mourns the passing of Nipsey. BET Networks will commemorate his life and legacy by broadcasting Nipsey’s funeral service in its entirety beginning Thursday, April 11 at 1 PM ET on BET and BET Digital. BET’s commercial-free, live coverage, “BET REMEMBERS: NIPSEY HUSSLE,” will be anchored by BET News’ Marc Lamont Hill who will be joined by entertainment journalist, Gia Peppers.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Nipsey Hussle. Nipsey is part of the BET family and first appeared on the Network in 2009 in a Hip Hop Awards cypher, we share this loss with his millions of fans around the world. From his insurmountable talent to his commitment to reaching back to underserved communities Nipsey’s kind spirit will be sorely missed. We will keep his entire family as well as our BET sister, Lauren London in our thoughts and prayers during this immensely difficult time.” Connie Orlando, Head of Original Programming, BET Networks.

For up-to-the-minute details on Nipsey Hussle’s services including video and editorial content, please visit BET.com and follow @BET & @BETNews for the latest news and developments.



