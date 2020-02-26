They're Back! 'First Wives Club' To Return For Season 2

Hazel, Ari and Bree all clink their glasses and give a toast on the rooftop

They're Back! 'First Wives Club' To Return For Season 2

Our favorite trio of wives will return to our screens soon!

Published 21 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Our favorite party of three is back for season two! The First Wives Club will be returning to BET+!

In an official statement, BET+ confirmed that a followup season was picked up for the hit show. The Tracy Oliver executive-produced dramedy stars Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathe and Michelle Buteau, who play best friends Hazel, Ari and Bree (respectively). Season two of FWC will pick up where the first season left off, showing the trio of women go through their various marital woes, while the longtime friends console each other, and offer support during tough times.

RELATED: 5 Things You Need To Know About 'First Wives Club' On BET+

Karolina Wojtasik/BET

“Tracy Oliver’s First Wives Club has been hugely successful on BET+, [and] served as one of our signature originals at launch, and helped us quickly become the largest African American focused SVOD service,” said Devin Griffin, General Manager, BET+. “Our subscribers loved season one and are eagerly awaiting season two.”

Oliver also stated that she is "overwhelmed" by the support for season one, and is looking forward to the next chapter of First Wives.

“I’m overwhelmed by all the love and support the first season has received from our audience. I’m beyond excited to work with BET and this amazing, hilarious cast on a second season! Let the hijinks and shenanigans begin,” said Tracy Oliver.

Principal photography is set to begin in September 2020, in Atlanta.

(Photo: First Wives Club/BET)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN SHOWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in shows