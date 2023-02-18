Black + Iconic: Style Gods

Billy Porter Host

Billy Porter is an award-winning actor, singer, director, producer, composer and playwright. He won an Emmy in 2019 for lead actor for his appearance on FX's Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated drama "Pose" and earned two additional Emmy nominations in 2020 and 2021 for his role on the series. A Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee, Porter has numerous theater credits, including the role of Lola in the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots," which he originated in 2013 and for which he won the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards, as well as a Grammy for best musical theater album. He won his second Tony Award in 2022 for best musical as a producer on "A Strange Loop." Porter has appeared on Season 3 of FX's "Pose," Season 2 of CBS All Access's "The Twilight Zone," "American Horror Story: Apocalypse," starred in Amazon's "Cinderella" remake and narrated HBO Max's "Equal." Upcoming, he will star in "Our Son" alongside Luke Evans, direct a queer teen comedy from Gabrielle Union's I'll Have Another Productions -- titled "To Be Real" -- and star in the Paramount comedy "80 for Brady," featuring Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlinson and Sally Field. He also directed an episode on Fox's 2023 anthology series "Accused." His feature directorial debut in "Anything's Possible," a coming-of-age film written by Ximena García Lecuona, was released in July 2022 on Prime Video. Porter released his first literary project," Unprotected," in October 2021, published by Abrams Press. As a recording artist, Porter released his single "Stranger Things" in 2022 under his record deal with Island Records (UK) and Republic Records (US).