7 Things You Didn't Know About Tony Rock

State of R&B | Explore the Genre of R&B From Past to Present

State of R&B is an exploration through the lenses of the R&B singers, writers and producers who fuel the genre. The collaboration between vocalists and name producers always struck gold in the studio and, when fans had a listen, gold turned platinum. Whether it was soul-soaked ballads, mid- tempos, uptempos that led us to the dance floor or the leading single of a soundtrack, R&B was topping the charts. R&B continues to be beautifully shaped by soul-healing records, genius vocals and innovative production, ranging from the impact of ‘90s R&B to sounds we love that are trending today.