Finding Justice

Watch Episodes

Photo Galleries

Finding Justice: Behind the Lens - Criminalization of Kids, Police Brutality & The Lead Paint Crisis

22 Photos

Finding Justice: Behind the Lens - Cash Bail & Voter Suppression

16 Photos

Finding Justice: Stand Your Ground

19 Photos

Latest News

About Finding Justice

Finding Justice exposes inequality in black communities across America. The documentary series follows the heroes, leaders and activists bringing change to the cities they call home.