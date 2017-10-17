Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir: The Mane Event

Cast
This 10-part wedding special follows the twists and turns of celebrity hip-hop couple Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane as they plan for the most notorious celebrity hip-hop wedding of the year while struggling to blend their families. When you are hip-hop and Instagram royalty, wedding planning is a serious feat. With Gucci promoting his latest album and prepping for the release of his highly anticipated, tell-all autobiography, Keyshia relies heavily on her crew of close-knit celebrity girlfriends to pull off the wedding of her dreams, all the while continuing to build her makeup empire.
Gucci ManeCast Member
Gucci Mane
Born in the outskirts of Birmingham, Alabama, but made in the streets of Atlanta, the marble-mouthed MC with the snot-nosed flow has spent the better part of the past 15 years overcoming just about every obstacle thrown his way — including many of his own making.
Back in 2014, Gucci was sentenced to three years in prison for assault and possession of a firearm. Before he turned himself in, he gave Keyshia $2 million dollars to “flip” while he was behind bars. Keyshia used that money to invest in her cosmetics line which, in turn, grossed more than $6 million dollars. According to Forbes magazine, once Gucci was released — after only serving 28 months of his jail sentence — he clocked in a million streams with his first post-prison release, "First Day Out Tha Feds." Since then, he has released a Billboard Hot 100 single with former label mate Nicki Minaj called “Make Love.”
After proposing to Keyshia at an Atlanta Hawks game back in November, Gucci officially announced the wedding date of 10/17/17 on social media. For Gucci, the number 1017 holds a special place in his heart. Not only is his label named 1017 Brick Squad Records, his grandfather's old address in Bessemer, Alabama, included those same four digits.
KEYSHIA KA’OIRCast Member
KEYSHIA KA’OIR
If true love is patient and kind, then Keyshia Ka’oir is the physical embodiment of human devotion. A self-starting beauty and wellness entrepreneur, Ka’oir is the CEO of her eponymous cosmetics and fitness lines — Ka’Oir Cosmetics and Ka’Oir Fitness, respectively, and engaged to Gucci Mane, or as the couple affectionately call themselves, one half of The Wopsters. The 32-year-old stood by her man during his most recent prison sentence and was instrumental in setting up his new clean-eating and fitness-focused lifestyle. Since Gucci’s release in May 2016, the lovebirds have broadcast their lives on social media, wearing matching waist erasers during poolside workouts, and flashing dazzling furs and jewels every time they manage to make a public appearance. With Gucci's desire to have this be the biggest hip-hop wedding in history, and Keyshia still figuring out who her bridal party will be, is Keyshia prepared to handle it all without becoming a Bridezilla?
Maid of Honor, EricaCast Member
Maid of Honor, Erica
Although Keyshia loves diamonds, Erica is this girl’s best friend. The twosome been friends since they were 12 years old and used to fight for attention as teens. But since Keyshia and Erica both flight like sisters, will it cost her the title of maid of honor?
Mother of the Bride, JoyCast Member
Mother of the Bride, Joy
Maze and Frankie Beverly said it best when they sang “Joy and Pain,” because that is the best description for Keyshia’s mother Joy Watson. The single mom has been by her daughter’s side throughout constant turmoil, from the passing of Keyshia’s father to the uncertainties of her relationship with Gucci. Now that Keyshia is set to marry the man of her dreams, will Joy handle the reality that her little girl is all grown up?
Wedding Planner, Kathy RomeroCast Member
Wedding Planner, Kathy Romero
Kathy Romero is the founder and lead planner for Kathy Romero Weddings and Events. With 20 years of experience in the event world, Kathy has planned and overseen some of the most elaborate installations, weddings, corporate events and social galas for a client list that includes celebrities, business tycoons, socialites and royal families. She is the former CEO and Head Planner for Preston Bailey Designs, where she worked with Preston on some of his most notable projects since 2012. Known for her unique ability to provide clients with concierge-style luxury planning while maintaining a strong professional applicability, Kathy has developed a worldwide client base resulting in exceptional event execution on a global scale. Her love for design, fashion, art and style has positioned her as a lifestyle expert and a source of inspiration to many.