S1 • E1
Divas Las VegasSWV wraps up their tour in South Africa, Salt-N-Pepa plans their Las Vegas residency, and Coko's divorce raises questions as the groups rehearse for their upcoming tour.04/30/2019
S1 • E2
Where's Coko?Salt-N-Pepa renegotiates the terms of the tour with SWV following Coko's frequent absences, DJ Spinderella seeks a Vegas residency, and the groups clash over the setlist.05/07/2019
S1 • E3
Girls, What's My Weakness?DJ Spinderella tries to cut SWV's song "Weak" from the setlist, and Coko lets her divorce interfere with her work, causing Salt-N-Pepa's manager to raise concern about the tour.05/14/2019
S1 • E4
Hot CokoLelee tries to mend fences between Coko and Taj, staging mishaps plague the dress rehearsal for Salt-N-Pepa's Las Vegas residency, and SWV looks for redemption in Dallas.05/21/2019
S1 • E5
Right HereJimmy urges SWV to add a song to their setlist, but the group has a request of their own, and Salt-N-Pepa's Las Vegas residency has a rocky soft opening.05/28/2019
S1 • E6
A Spinderella StoryDJ Spinderella fights for more recognition within Salt-N-Pepa, and SWV approaches Salt-N-Pepa with a song idea.06/04/2019
S1 • E7
Caymans, We Have a ProblemThe Las Vegas show is finally running smoothly, and the joint song with SWV is still in the works -- until Pepa and Salt make an abrupt decision about the Cayman Islands trip.06/11/2019
S1 • E8
Let's Talk About ExDJ Spinderella considers walking away from Salt-N-Pepa, SWV agrees to join the Ladies' Night tour in Australia, and Coko breaks down over her divorce finalization.06/18/2019
S1 • E9
Breakdowns and BreakupsCoko's absence leads to a disastrous SWV performance in Australia, and Pepa and Salt address the tension with Spin head-on.06/25/2019
Cast
DJ SPINDERELLACast Member
DJ SPINDERELLA
Dee Dee Roper, internationally known as DJ Spinderella, is a Grammy, BET and MTV Award-winning DJ, producer, rapper and writer and a world-class mother. Spinderella is one of the original pioneers of hip hop music, beginning her career as a member of the iconic rap group Salt-N-Pepa, selling over 15 million albums and singles worldwide.
Salt-N-PepaCast Member
Salt-N-Pepa
Salt-N-Pepa kicked in the door of the male-dominated hip hop industry. They are the first female rap group to attain platinum status and have sold more than 12 million albums. Their hits include such classics as "Push It," "Shoop," "Whatta Man," "Let's Talk About Sex" and the Grammy Award-winning hit "None of Your Business."
SWVCast Member
SWV
With their 1992 debut "It's About Time," SWV scored a string of Top 10 R&B hits that established them as one of the most popular R&B groups of the 90s. SWV (Sisters with Voices) is comprised of three school friends: Coko, Taj and Lelee. All three vocalists sang in church as children, which is where they learned how to harmonize.