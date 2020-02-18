H.E.R. and Jill Scott to Perform at the NAACP Image Awards

JILL SCOTT AND H.E.R. SET TO PERFORM AT

51ST NAACP IMAGE AWARDS AIRING LIVE ON BET

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2020, AT 8 P.M. E.S.T./7 P.M. C.S.T.

PRESENTERS TO INCLUDE ALICIA KEYS, JAMIE FOXX, JANELLE MONAE, TIFFANY HADDISH, STERLING K. BROWN, MORGAN FREEMAN, LENA WAITHE AND MORE

NAACP Five-Time Image Award Recipient Anthony Anderson Returns As Host

LOS ANGELES (February 18, 2020) – Today, the NAACP announced Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters Jill Scott and H.E.R., along with Skip Marley, will perform on the 51st NAACP Image Awards special airing LIVE on BET on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 8pm/7c from Pasadena, California. The star-studded night will also feature appearances by Alicia Keys, Brie Larson, Dave Bautista, Evan Alex, Jamie Foxx, Janelle Monae, JB Smoove, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Morgan Freeman, Octavia Spencer, Robin Thede, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Sterling K. Brown, Tamron Hall, Tiffany Haddish and Winston Duke. Five-time NAACP Image Award-winner Anthony Anderson will return as host of this year’s awards program, marking his seventh consecutive year in the role.

Netflix has 42 total nominations, leading the television categories with 30, with an additional 12 in the motion picture categories. RCA Records leads in the music recording categories with 14, followed by Columbia Records and BMG with seven each. Universal Pictures leads the motion picture categories with 15 nominations, and Penguin Random House has eight nominations followed by HarperCollins with four in the literary categories.

Winners at the 51st NAACP Image Awards will be revealed during the LIVE TV special airing for the first time on BET.

As previously announced, global music and fashion icon, business entrepreneur and philanthropist Rihanna will receive the President’s Award, and U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis (D-GA) will receive the NAACP Chairman’s Award during the ceremony.

The NAACP Image Awards is the pre-eminent multicultural awards show, from an African-American point of view. It celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

The 51st NAACP Image Awards is produced by Hudlin Entertainment and The Gurin Company. Executive Producers Reggie Hudlin and Phil Gurin, Co-Executive Producer Byron Phillips and Producer Robin Reinhardt.

For all information and the latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at www.naacpimageawards.net or on Facebook at naacpimageawards, Twitter @naacpimageaward and Instagram @naacpimageawards (#NAACPImageAwards).

About NAACP

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. You can read more about the NAACP’s work and our six “Game Changer” issue areas at naacp.org.



About BET Networks

BET Networks, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in nearly 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.