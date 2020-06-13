Idil Ibrahim Director, "In Her Element"

"In Her Element" - Season 4 Idil Ibrahim is an award-winning director, producer and writer whose films have been featured both nationally and internationally at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, Toronto International Film Festival, BlackStar, Clermont-Ferrand, Cinéma du Réel and Sundance Film Festival, among others. She wrote and directed the film "Sega," starring Alassane Sy ("Restless City" and "Mediterranea"), which examines the issue of migration and repatriation. Her film "Sega" was selected as part of the international competition at the prestigious Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival and went on to win the jury award for best short film at the 2019 BlackStar Film Festival and the Golden Dhow for best short film at the Zanzibar International Film Festival. "Sega" was acquired by Canal + Cinéma for television distribution throughout Europe and Africa. She cowrote and served as a consulting producer on Season 2 of Apple TV's award-winning show "Little America" and directed "One Week Notice," a five-part docuseries on Revolt TV. In 2022, she was handpicked as a director for the Queen Collective, part of Widen the Screen initiative of Tribeca Studios, Queen Latifah's Flavor Unit and Proctor & Gamble.