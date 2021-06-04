Rebels with a Cause
Meet a new class of Black activists making noise and creating change in their communities.
- 13:09
Ep 4
Shar Bates Recounts What Propelled Her Into ActivismMy Vote Is Hip Hop founder Shar Bates describes what inspired her move into activism and her work to get young people involved in taking on issues from voter suppression to police brutality.04/06/2021
- 12:22
Ep 3
How Brandon Anderson Is Fighting to End Police TerrorFollowing the murder of his partner, Brandon Anderson has dedicated his life to combating police violence against Black Americans and developing Raheem, a service to report bad policing.04/06/2021
- 14:19
Ep 2
Yandy Smith-Harris Fights for Prison ReformEntrepreneur Yandy Smith-Harris describes fighting for prison reform and her work with Until Freedom to speak out against police brutality and injustices in underserved communities.04/06/2021
- 11:50
Ep 1
Trae Tha Truth and His Relief Gang Make an Impact in HoustonHouston rapper and Angel by Nature cofounder Trae Tha Truth uses his influence to lift up his hometown -- from rescuing flood victims to donating musical equipment to local kids.04/06/2021
About Rebels with a Cause
Get to know the Black activists on the frontlines of the 2021 protest movement, and spend a day in their lives as they lead the charge for social justice.