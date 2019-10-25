Get All the Details on the 2019 Soul Train Awards

“BET PRESENTS: 2019 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” TO AIR LIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME FROM THE ORLEANS ARENA IN LAS VEGAS, NV ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2019 AT 8PM EST

-----

TISHA CAMPBELL & TICHINA ARNOLD RETURN AS HOSTS FOR THE 2ND YEAR

-----

CHRIS BROWN LEADS WITH 8 NOMINATIONS,

FOLLOWED BY DRAKE WITH 7 NODS AND BEYONCÉ AND LIZZO WITH 6 EACH

-----

FIVE-TIME GRAMMY AWARD WINNING PRODUCER DUO, JIMMY JAM & TERRY LEWIS SET TO RECEIVE THE LEGEND AWARD

-----

BILLBOARD GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE LAST DECADE, YOLANDA ADAMS TO RECEIVE FIFTH ANNUAL LADY OF SOUL AWARD

-----

#SOULTRAINAWARDS

-----

TO APPLY FOR MEDIA CREDENTIALS FOR THE 2019 BET PRESENTS: SOUL TRAIN AWARDS:

https://betsoultrainawards2019.pvitl.com/registration/media_media

New York, NY – October 24, 2019 – BET Networks today announces the hosts and nominees for the 2019 Soul Train Awards across 12 different categories. The annual celebration recognizes the best in Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. Taking place on November 17, 2019 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards will air LIVE on BET and BET HER at 8PM EST with a one-hour pre-show beginning at 7PM EST, and a post show directly after.

Actor, singer and writer Tisha Campbell (Martin, My Wife & Kids, Last Man Standing, Outmatched) will once again join actor, singer, and writer Tichina Arnold (Martin, Everybody Hates Chris, The Neighborhood, The Last Black Man in San Francisco ) as host and co-producers of this year’s awards. The iconic best friend duo, both on the 90’s hit show Martin and in real-life, will return to the Soul Train Awards stage for the second time, bringing their dynamic comedy and infectious personalities to this year’s ceremony.

Chris Brown leads the nominees for this year’s awards, receiving eight nominations including ‘Best R&B/Soul Male Artist,’ ‘Album/Mixtape of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award’ for “No Guidance” and two nods in the ‘Best Dance Performance’ category. He is followed by Drake, who received seven nominations in categories including ‘Rhythm & Bars,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ and two nods in the ‘Song of the Year’ category for “No Guidance” and “Girls Need Love Too Remix.”

Beyoncé and Lizzo have both received six nominations, each receiving nods for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ and ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.’

Other nominees include Khalid with five nods, J. Cole who garnered four nominations, and H.E.R., Ari Lennox, and Summer Walker, each receiving three nominations.

Esteemed songwriting duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are set to be honored with the Legend Award at this year’s show, recognized for their contributions to R&B music with a career that’s produced more than 100 gold, platinum, multi-platinum and diamond albums. The pair have more Billboard Number Ones than any other songwriting and production team in history, working with artists such as Janet Jackson, Boyz II Men, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Luther Vandross, George Michael and Earth, Wind and Fire.

The fifth annual Lady of Soul Award will be presented to five-time Grammy Award winning artist and Billboard Magazine’s Gospel Artist of the last decade Yolanda Adams. With her pioneering blend of modern gospel that infuses touches of R&B and jazz, Adams has continued to inspire her fans and transform the musical landscape with her powerful voice across 13 powerful albums which have earned her numerous accolades, including the first American Music Award for Contemporary Gospel Artist and four Gospel Music Association Dove Awards.

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing Soul Train’s impact on arts of music and dance from the 70s to today.

Internationally, the “BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards” will simulcast on BET Africa on November 18, 2019, at 3:00AM CAT; BET UK on November 19, 2019, at 9PM GMT; and BET France and BET South Korea on November 20, 2019 at 8:45PM CET and 9:00PM KST, respectively.

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will serve as Executive Producer for theBET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards along with Jesse Collins and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay for Jesse Collins Entertainment.

For show information, please visit BET.com/SoulTrain, the official site for BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards.

The complete list of nominees for BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards are:

BEST NEW ARTIST

LUCKY DAYE

MAHALIA

NICOLE BUS

PINK SWEAT$

SUMMER WALKER

YK OSIRIS

SOUL TRAIN CERTIFIED AWARD

CIARA

DANIEL CAESAR

FANTASIA

INDIA.ARIE

KELLY ROWLAND

TREVOR JACKSON

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

BEBE WINANS

DONALD LAWRENCE

ERICA CAMPBELL

KIRK FRANKLIN

TASHA COBBS LEONARD

TORI KELLY

RHYTHM & BARS (FORMERLY BEST HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR)

21 SAVAGE FEAT. J. COLE A LOT

CARDI B MONEY

DABABY SUGE

J. COLE MIDDLE CHILD

MEEK MILL FEAT. DRAKE GOING BAD

MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. DABABY CASH SHIT

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ

H.E.R.

LIZZO

MARY J. BLIGE

SUMMER WALKER

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

ANDERSON .PAAK

BRUNO MARS

CHRIS BROWN

DANIEL CAESAR

KHALID

TANK

ALBUM/MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

ARI LENNOX SHEA BUTTER BABY

CHRIS BROWN INDIGO

ELLA MAI ELLA MAI

H.E.R. I USED TO KNOW HER

KHALID FREE SPIRIT

LIZZO CUZ I LOVE YOU

SONG OF THE YEAR

BEYONCÉ BEFORE I LET GO

CHRIS BROWN FEAT. DRAKE NO GUIDANCE

ELLA MAI SHOT CLOCK

KHALID TALK

LIZZO JUICE

SUMMER WALKER FEAT. DRAKE GIRLS NEED LOVE (REMIX)

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

BROWN SKIN GIRL – WRITTEN BY: BEYONCÉ KNOWLES, CARLOS ST. JOHN, ADIO MARCHANT, SHAWN CARTER, STACY BARTHE, ANATHI MNYANGO, MICHAEL UZOWURU, AYODEJI BALOGUN, RICHARD ISONG (BEYONCÉ FEAT. SAINT JHN, WIZKID & BLUE IVY CARTER)

HARD PLACE – WRITTEN BY: H.E.R., DAVID HARRIS, SAM ASHWORTH & RUBY AMANFU (H.E.R.)

JUICE – WRITTEN BY: THERON THOMAS, SAM SUMSER, SEAN SMALL, ERIC FREDERIC & MELISSA JEFFERSON (LIZZO)

MAKE IT BETTER – WRITTEN BY: BRANDON ANDERSON, WILLIAM SMOKEY ROBINSON, ALAINA CHENEVERT, MIGUEL ATWOOD FERGUSON , DANIEL MANMAN FARID NASSAR (ANDERSON .PAAK FEAT. SMOKEY ROBINSON)

NO GUIDANCE - WRITTEN BY: CHRISTOPHER BROWN, AUBREY GRAHAM, ANDERSON HERNANDEZ, JOSHA LEWIS, MICHEE LEBRUN, NIJA CHARLES, TEDDY WALTON, NOAH SHEBIB & TYLER BRYANT (CHRIS BROWN FEAT. DRAKE)

TALK – WRITTEN BY: HOWARD LAWRENCE, GUY LAWRENCE & KHALID ROBINSON (KHALID)

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

BEYONCÉ SPIRIT

CHRIS BROWN FEAT. DRAKE NO GUIDANCE

DANILEIGH FEAT. CHRIS BROWN EASY (REMIX)

LIZZO JUICE

NORMANI MOTIVATION

TEYANA TAYLOR WTP

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

ALICIA KEYS RAISE A MAN

BEYONCÉ SPIRIT

CHILDISH GAMBINO FEELS LIKE SUMMER

CHRIS BROWN FEAT. DRAKE NO GUIDANCE

KHALID BETTER

LIZZO JUICE

BEST COLLABORATION

ARI LENNOX FEAT. J COLE SHEA BUTTER BABY

BEYONCÉ FEAT. SAINT JHN, WIZKID & BLUE IVY CARTER BROWN SKIN GIRL

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS PLEASE ME

CHRIS BROWN FEAT. DRAKE NO GUIDANCE

PJ MORTON & JOJO SAY SO

TY DOLLA $IGN FEAT. J. COLE PURPLE EMOJI

To apply for media credentials visit

https://betsoultrainawards2019.pvitl.com/registration/media_media

or contact

Jamie Owens at Jamie.Owens@bet.net .

###

ABOUT BET NETWORKS:

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET's growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT:

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company founded by entertainment industry veteran Jesse Collins. For more than a decade, the company has played an integral role in producing some of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment including groundbreaking and award-winning television programming including the BET Awards, Soul Train Awards, BET Honors, UNCF An Evening of Stars, ABFF Awards and the BET Hip Hop Awards. On the scripted side, JCE has produced numerous shows for BET including Real Husbands of Hollywood starring Kevin Hart as well as the critically acclaimed The New Edition Story, a biopic on the boy band that aired as a 3-part mini-series. It posted record ratings for the network and attracted nearly 30 million viewers. It was followed by The Bobby Brown Story, which chronicled the talented but troubled singer’s exit from the popular ’80s boy band through his solo success and was the highest-rated non-tentpole program on the network since The New Edition Story. The company’s second season of American Soul, the critically-acclaimed period drama based on the untold rise of the iconic music and dance program Soul Train, will debut in 2020. Go to http://www.jessecollinsent.com/ for more information on the company.

ABOUT SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS

SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS, LLC was formed in May 2008 and is owned by InterMedia Partners and a partnership between Magic Johnson Enterprises and Ron Burkle's investment firm, The Yucaipa Companies. The iconic franchise and catalog consists of more than 1,100 episodes and 40 specials from Don Cornelius Productions, Inc. Soul Train is the longest running, first-run, nationally syndicated music program in television history. During its 35-year run, the show featured lasting innovations such as the Soul Train line and the legendary sign off “Love, Peace and Soul.” At the heart of the show was Don Cornelius, the dancers and influential artists such as James Brown, Al Green, Ike & Tina Turner, Hall & Oates, Donna Summer, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson 5, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Whitney Houston, David Bowie, Prince, Run D.M.C. and Destiny’s Child.

ABOUT THE ORLEANS ARENA

The Orleans Arena, a Boyd Gaming facility located just west of the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the nation’s leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities and the 2014 recipient of the Venue Excellence Award from the International Association of Venue Managers. In addition, the Orleans Arena is one of only a handful of arenas in the United States to achieve LEED Gold Certification and is part of the largest company in Nevada to achieve SHARP Certification for commitments to safe venue operations. According to Venues Today magazine, the Orleans Arena, which hosts more than 200 events each year, consistently ranks in the Top 10 for ticket sales in the United States and internationally among venues of similar size. These events include nationally touring concerts, NCAA basketball conference tournaments, family shows, motorsports and other unique events. For more information, call 702-365-7469 or visit www.OrleansArena.com. Stay connected to the Orleans Arena on Facebook (www.facebook.com/orleansarena) and on Twitter (@orleansarena).

# # #

Follow us @BET_PR