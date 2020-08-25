Stephanie Summers Crowned Winner Of BET’s Sunday Best Season 10

America’s most inspirational singing competition on “Sunday Best,” on BET has announced it’s season 10 winner — Stephanie Summers (Colorado Springs, CO). Summers will receive a recording contract with RCA Inspiration, a cash prize of $50,000, an opportunity to be a featured performer on the McDonald's Inspiration Gospel Tour and the title “Sunday Best.”

A veteran in the gospel music scene, Stephanie has opened up for legends like Pastor John P. Kee, Dorinda Clark-Cole, and others. Her gospel career was derailed following the death of her best friend and father. After a short period of becoming homeless, she has once again found her footing and is ready to return to the gospel scene and prove that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. Today, she is living with her children in Colorado Springs, CO.

The season 10 finale episode featured original performances by show judge Jonathan McReynolds feat. Mali Music with “Movin’ On;” show judge Erica Campbell with “You;” The Clark Sisters with “Victory;” Kierra Sheard with “It Keeps Happening” and season 9 winner Melvin Crispell III with a rendition of “What’s Going On?” Gospel music great Dorinda Clark Cole and Sunday Best season 3 winner Le’Andria Johnson made special appearances during contestant mentoring moments.

Season 10 premiered July 5th from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, GA with a live audience and band, before transitioning to a virtual telecast in light of COVID-19. GRAMMY®-winning music legend Kirk Franklin served as host; and GRAMMY® winning songstress & host of "Get Up Mornings," Erica Campbell, GRAMMY® nominated artist & star of BET’s “American Soul” Kelly Price and GRAMMY® nominated & multiple Stellar award-winning artist Jonathan McReynolds returned as judges. Season 10 auditions were previously held earlier this year in Atlanta, GA at The House of Hope.

Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (BET Awards, The New Edition Story), and Dionne Harmon (The Bobby Brown Story, Hip Hop Squares) serve as executive producers of season ten of Sunday Best along with executive producer and showrunner Jeannae Rouzan-Clay (Dear Mama, Black Girls Rock!), and Torrence Glenn (Celebration Of Gospel, Trumpet Awards) is co-executive producer.

