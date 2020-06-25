BET's Sunday Best Sets Season 10 Premiere for July

(NEW YORK, NY) – June 23, 2020 – Returning to BET for season 10 is America’s most inspirational singing competition, “Sunday Best.” Kicking off in Sunday Best fashion, the series returned with a live audience and band from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. 2020 marks both the 10th anniversary of the show and BET’s 40th anniversary. Season 10 welcomes back GRAMMY®-winning music legend Kirk Franklin as host; returning as judges are GRAMMY® winning songstress & host of "Get Up Mornings," Erica Campbell, GRAMMY® nominated artist & star of BET’s “American Soul” Kelly Price and GRAMMY® nominated & multiple Stellar award-winning artist Jonathan McReynolds. “Sunday Best” season 10 will premiere Sunday, July 5th at 8PM ET/PT on BET.

In light of the of COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep the shows judges, contestants and crew safe - new and innovative technology, techniques and artist-generated content were used to complete production of episodes four through eight of season 10 - allowing the audience to join in on weekly praise & worship during the time when America needs it most.

The highly anticipated, season 10 will feature exclusive performances from today’s chart-topping artists including Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, Mali Music, season 9’s winner, Melvin Crispell, III with additional performers set to be announced in the forthcoming weeks.

Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (BET Awards, The New Edition Story), and Dionne Harmon (The Bobby Brown Story, Hip Hop Squares) serve as executive producers of season ten of Sunday Best along with executive producer and showrunner Jeannae Rouzan-Clay (Dear Mama, Black Girls Rock!), and Torrence Glenn (Celebration Of Gospel, Trumpet Awards) is co-executive producer.

Season 10 auditions were previously held earlier this year in Atlanta, GA at The House of Hope. The season 10 winner will receive a recording contract with RCA Inspiration, a cash prize of $50,000 and the title “Sunday Best.”

For updates and more information about “Sunday Best”, please visit BET.com/SundayBest. Join the conversation on social media by logging on to our social media platforms using the hashtag: #BETSundayBest.