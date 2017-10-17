New School Comedy: King Bach Talks Pledging a White Frat and New Movie with Terry Crews and Mike Epps

King Bach, is a Canadian-American actor, comedian, director and producer, known for once being one of the most followed people on Vine. Bach received 16.1 million followers and over six billion loops on Vine, landing him #1 on the app for number of followers. Although he is best known for his work on Vine, Bach has made his way to stardom through the use of multiple platforms including: Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Twitter and even TV shows on (like) MTV’s Wild N’ Out. His instagram currently has 14.4 million followers and his YouTube account “BachelorsPad” which comprises itself of skits, parodies, vlogs and more has reached a following of over 1.5 Million subscribers! The Comedy Get Down is comprised of comedy legends: DL Hughley, George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer, Charlie Murphy and Eddie Griffin, so we took this as a great opportunity to interview one of the best new school comedians of our time, King Bach, to get a better understanding of how the game has changed yet also, stayed the same.

Q: How did you get started? How much did you have to adjust since Vine got shut down? A: I got started making videos, it never mattered the platform, whether it was Instagram, Vine or YouTube, all of the platforms were the same to me. I didn’t feel any difference when Vine shut down. When Vine got shut down I was doing more TV shows and movies, so I was occupied in that way. Q: How different do you think stand up is from improv shows like Wild N’ Out?

A: Stand up is a lot different from improv because it’s just you on a stage talking to a large audience. When I was on Wild N’ Out we shot about three episodes a day so in a different way, it was pretty intense. Q: If you were on The Comedy Get Down - who would you put on your team and why? A: If my crew was skit based I’d pick a lot of people: Klarity, DeStorm, Melvin Gregg, Tonio Skits, DC Young Fly, King Keraun, pretty much everybody I’ve worked with would be on my Comedy Get Down Crew! Q: What goes into the process of making your skits? A: Usually a random idea will just hit me in the shower. I usually think about all the shots and all the scripts prior to going out and shooting it, and then I just do it.

A post shared by KingBach (@kingbach) on May 8, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

Q: When was the moment you realized you became famous? A: People stopped me from 2012 or 2013 for some of my YouTube videos. It felt good to get acknowledged and still feels really good to be appreciated by fans.

“The only actual tip that I could give to someone is to never give up. It’s not even in my mentality to give up and I’ve never felt that way. Giving up isn’t an option for me.”

Q: What’s the coolest thing you’ve done as a vine/ig/youtube star? A: Doing movies is really fun. I have a movie coming out called Where’s the Money that comes out October 20th! That movie is about my father played by Mike Epps and my uncle played by Terry Crews, they go to jail for stealing a million dollars and they have beef in prison. My uncle breaks out of jail and it’s a race to see who gets the million dollars first. So my dad calls me to tell me that the money is in a flophouse, but the flophouse is turned into a white fraternity, so it ends up being about me having to pledge a white frat to get the money.

Q: How do you think comedy has changed over the years? A: I don't think stand up comedy has really changed, that’ll always be the same. Definitely, jokes have been told before, so people have to find a new way to tell or respin a joke that’s already been said or you just talk about your life - which I feel like is the most interesting part. Skits now is the same situation, a lot of things have been done already so the key is to find new ways to reinvent what has already been done on the internet. It was a lot easier for me to spin something when I got a minutes worth of video time on Instagram compared to about 6 seconds on vine. Q: I’ve heard Eddie Murphy is one of your favorite comedians. Why is that? A: He is. He was the first stand up set that I ever heard in my life and I didn't even know that it was stand up. I thought it was a skit because I heard it on napster or limewire, one of those. I didn't know what it was, I thought it was just a video clip where I was listening to audio and I later found out that it was Eddie Murphy raw. He’s someone I’ve never met but of course I would hope to someday meet him. Q: One of Charlie Murphy’s last projects was The Comedy Get Down, what would you say he did for comedy and how did you feel when he passed? A: It’s great to see that he did The Comedy Get Down and I want to see the show because I want to see what he was doing on his last project. I worked with him on a show called Black Jesus and every time i saw him he had great stories for days. I don’t know if you remember The Chappelle Show, where he did the whole Charlie Murphy thing, that was him in real life and he had stories for days. It was definitely a sad day, when he passed. Q: With that being there’s only one life to live. What’s next for you and what do you want to accomplish in the coming years? A: Hopefully more movies are next for me. I’m into producing and creating so when I’m on set I improv and so I guess that’s a form of writing for me.

Q: What’s it like to direct, do you usually encourage improv on set? A: If I’m directing a project my encouragement to do improv will depend on the actor. Sometimes there are actors that are not really into improv so if they don't have a strong improv background I have them stick to the script. Q: What was your favorite part of shooting your movie, Where’s the Money? A: My favorite part of shooting the movie was the scenes I had with Mike Epps and Terry Crews, they’re two legends. Watching Logan Paul shoot some of his stunts in the movie and watching him prepare and take it full on was truly impressive. My favorite thing off set was getting to know Method Man, he’s definitely a method actor and really intense. BET: Well that’s all for us Bach, thanks for letting us catch up with you on comedy and what’s next! King Bach: Thank you! Be sure to catch King Bach in his new movie Where’s the Money in theaters on October 20th, 2017 and don’t miss BET’s The Comedy Get Down airing on Thursdays at 11:30/10:30c. We’ll have a ton of more comedy content coming to you each week, so be sure to keep it locked on BET.com! We’ve got you!