Rap Recap: Episode 9 Of 'The Mane Event'

We've got a wrap-up of each episode of "The Mane Event." Missed episode 9? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Published 3 days ago

seven days left so you know there’s a rush

Kathy is focused on putting the final touch

On all that glitters and blings

Cause Keyshia and Gucci love shiny things

 

There’s a lot out of the norm –

Like no formal guest list, reply sheet or any type of form

Let’s not forget there’s an eleven foot cake

So we’re gonna pray that it remains standing and doesn’t shake

Keyshia doesn’t seem phased by that detail

She just focused on her wedding fairytale 

Her granddad says yes to walking her down the aisle

Now it’s time to face the biggest trial…

That’s a little bit dramatic to say the least

So the dress rehearsal will hopefully make any jitters cease

 

Keyshia is serious about the thrill of it all

Until she realizes the wedding is 28 minutes, that’s all

Meanwhile, Kathy wants to confirm details with the groom

But he’s not to be spoken to and she hopes that doesn’t cause any doom

The dress rehearsal begins and Gucci’s not happy

Until practice makes perfect and now they can get to all things sappy

Like sharing lavish gifts to dazzle each other by choice

Keyshia presents diamond studded necklaces while Gucci surprises his trap queen with a custom rolls royce

 

Now, it’s almost time for the mane event to start

Take a beloved trip to Miami to hear Gucci & Keyshia’s vows from the heart 

Don’t miss Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event on Tuesdays at 10P/9C, only on BET!

Written by Kirsten Carter

