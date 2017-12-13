Rap Recap: Episode 9 Of 'The Mane Event'

seven days left so you know there’s a rush
Kathy is focused on putting the final touch
On all that glitters and blings
Cause Keyshia and Gucci love shiny things
There’s a lot out of the norm –
Like no formal guest list, reply sheet or any type of form
Let’s not forget there’s an eleven foot cake
So we’re gonna pray that it remains standing and doesn’t shake
Keyshia doesn’t seem phased by that detail
She just focused on her wedding fairytale
Her granddad says yes to walking her down the aisle
Now it’s time to face the biggest trial…
That’s a little bit dramatic to say the least
So the dress rehearsal will hopefully make any jitters cease
Keyshia is serious about the thrill of it all
Until she realizes the wedding is 28 minutes, that’s all
Meanwhile, Kathy wants to confirm details with the groom
But he’s not to be spoken to and she hopes that doesn’t cause any doom
The dress rehearsal begins and Gucci’s not happy
Until practice makes perfect and now they can get to all things sappy
Like sharing lavish gifts to dazzle each other by choice
Keyshia presents diamond studded necklaces while Gucci surprises his trap queen with a custom rolls royce
Now, it’s almost time for the mane event to start
Take a beloved trip to Miami to hear Gucci & Keyshia’s vows from the heart
Don’t miss Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event on Tuesdays at 10P/9C, only on BET!
Written by Kirsten Carter
Get the latest from BET in your inbox!
Sign up now for the latest in celebrity, sports, news and style from BET.
By clicking submit, I consent to receiving BET Newsletters and other marketing emails. BET Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms
of Use. Users can unsubscribe at anytime. BET Newsletters are sent by BET Networks, 1540 Broadway, New York, NY 10036. www.bet.com
COMMENTS