Rap Recap: Episode 9 Of 'The Mane Event'

So we’re gonna pray that it remains standing and doesn’t shake

Let’s not forget there’s an eleven foot cake

Like no formal guest list, reply sheet or any type of form

There’s a lot out of the norm –

Cause Keyshia and Gucci love shiny things

On all that glitters and blings

Kathy is focused on putting the final touch

seven days left so you know there’s a rush

Keyshia doesn’t seem phased by that detail

She just focused on her wedding fairytale

Her granddad says yes to walking her down the aisle

Now it’s time to face the biggest trial…

That’s a little bit dramatic to say the least

So the dress rehearsal will hopefully make any jitters cease

Keyshia is serious about the thrill of it all

Until she realizes the wedding is 28 minutes, that’s all

Meanwhile, Kathy wants to confirm details with the groom

But he’s not to be spoken to and she hopes that doesn’t cause any doom