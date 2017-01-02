The Quad
The Quad documents the challenges faced by Dr. Eva Fletcher, an academic who's just been elected president of Georgia A&M University.
S1
S1 • E1
#ElevatorsScandal rocks the Georgia A&M University campus when Cedric is arrested on a suspected murder charge, and new president Eva struggles to deal with her school's dire financial issues.02/08/2017
S1 • E2
#InvisibleManCedric returns to campus after being released from jail, and Eva is met with a life-altering decision from her husband after her attempt to cut ties with Jason.02/15/2017
S1 • E3
#ThingsFallApartAn elegant event at the president's mansion goes awry, Noni stirs up trouble between Danny and the football team, and a viral video leaves Sydney in shambles.02/22/2017
S1 • E4
#QuicksandEva addresses campus rape culture while Sydney grapples with the truth of what happened to her, and Noni receives harsh words from her former roommate Ebonie.03/01/2017
S1 • E5
#MuleboneEva and Coach Hardwick hear conflicting accounts from Sydney and Terrance following the sexual assault allegations, Tiesha digs up BoJohn's past, and students discuss consent.03/08/2017
S1 • E6
#GoTellItOnTheMountainEva faces an ugly alimony battle, Cecil composes a new song to reconnect with his sister, and Noni hits another sharp note with the band.03/15/2017
S1 • E7
#TheirEyesWereWatchingGodAn unexpected visitor approaches Cedric with his wishes for revenge, Cecil Diamond suffers a health scare, and BoJohn and Junior blur the lines of a class assignment.03/22/2017
S1 • E8
#TheCagedBirdSydney and Madison disrupt the Georgia A&M University homecoming banquet, Noni tries to make amends with Ebonie, and the football team faces triumph and tragedy.03/29/2017
