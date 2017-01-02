The Quad

The Quad documents the challenges faced by Dr. Eva Fletcher, an academic who's just been elected president of Georgia A&M University.
Watch Episodes

Photo Galleries

9 Real Women Would've Liked for These Celeb Girl Bosses to Have Written Their College Recommendation Letters

10 Photos

Take Action: 4 Ways to Be an Assault Hero

6 Photos

#TrumpBlackHistory: 13 HBCUs Worth Preserving

13 Photos

Can Any Other HBCU Top This?

3 Photos

What Is a HBCU Homecoming Really Like? Inside PVAMU Homecoming

10 Photos

7 HBCUs With the Most Epic Homecomings

6 Photos

Cast

Anika Noni Rose

Cast Member

E. Roger Mitchell

Cast Member

Jake Allyn

Cast Member

Jasmin Guy

Cast Member

Jazz Raycole

Cast Member

Michelle Defraites

Cast Member

Peyton Alex Smith

Cast Member

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Cast Member

Sean Blakemore

Cast Member

Zoe Renee

Cast Member