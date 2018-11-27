FIRST WIVES CLUB COMES TO BET NETWORKS

BET Networks is excited to announce a new show!

We are thrilled that Tracy Oliver and Paramount Television’s First Wives Club will be coming to BET Networks. We have been big fans of Tracy, the project and its incredible cast all along. The concept she has for the series fits perfectly with our programming strategy of character-driven content anchored in the Black experience, and it aligns seamlessly with our core audience. We are currently working closely with Paramount Television on Boomerang and are excited to continue working with them on this project.