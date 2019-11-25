BET to Broadcast the 51st NAACP Image Awards February 22 8/7c

NAACP PARTNERS WITH BET NETWORKS

TO BROADCAST THE 51ST NAACP IMAGE AWARDS LIVE ON FEBRUARY 22, 2020 FROM PASADENA, CA

2-HOUR TELECAST TO CELEBRATE THE BIGGEST ACHIEVEMENTS IN BLACK CULTURE

New York, NY (Monday, November 25, 2019) – The NAACP and BET Networks announced a broadcast partnership to air the 51st NAACP Image Awards. The telecast will take place from Pasadena, California and will air on BET Networks for the first time ever. The announcement was made today by NAACP National Board of Directors Chairman Leon W. Russell, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, President of BET Networks Scott Mills and Executive Vice-President, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy Connie Orlando. The NAACP Image Awards is the preeminent event celebrating the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

“We’re proud to partner with BET Networks to showcase the incredible breadth of Black excellence in television, film, music, and literature, and to bring awareness to the social justice and economic empowerment work of the NAACP,” said Johnson. “Through its diverse platforms, BET delivers culturally enriching and entertaining content to a wide and multigenerational audience. As we head into a critical 2020 election and Census, the collaboration with BET will be critical to reaching our shared communities.”

“The NAACP is vitally important, and BET Networks shares the organization’s commitment to our community and social impact,” added Mills. “With the NAACP’s half-century of history acknowledging the achievements of African Americans across entertainment and activism, this partnership allows BET to further our mission to entertain, engage and empower our viewers by delivering this cultural pillar to the communities we serve. We’re thrilled to welcome the NAACP Image Awards home to BET.”

Karen Boykin-Towns, NAACP National Board of Directors Vice-Chairman is the newly appointed Chairman of the NAACP Image Awards Planning Committee and will provide strategic guidance and leadership. Eris Sims, Chief of Staff will oversee all NAACP Image Awards events and activities.

“We are excited that two storied organizations, NAACP and BET, are partnering to cultivate innovative approaches to our work and to deliver a transformative experience that inspires and empowers the Black community. This is a natural partnership and one which aligns with our strategic focus,” said Boykin-Towns. “We are confident that the NAACP Image Awards will continue to grow in both impact and legacy.”

One of the most iconic annual celebrations of black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws a crowd of the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years attendees include Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, Anthony Anderson, Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Halle Berry, Common, Dwayne Johnson, Steve Harvey, Audra Day, John Legend, Lena Waithe, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Oyelowo, Laverne Cox, Octavia Spencer, Issa Rae, Trevor Noah, Terry Crews, Yara Shahidi, Danai Gurira, Jacob Latimore, Jay Pharoah, Jemele Hill, Josh Gad, Loretta Devine, Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Meta Golding, Michael Smith, Tyler James Williams, Ava DuVernay, Chadwick Boseman, and many more.

“It is our honor to partner with the NAACP as the exclusive broadcast partner of the Image Awards, one of the most influential Award Shows in the black community,” said Orlando. “We will celebrate and acknowledge the excellence and achievements of African-Americans in television, music, arts and give special recognition to the artists that have thrilled us and shaped the past the year in black culture. As we head into our 40th anniversary, it is only right to start off 2020 with this monumental partnership and bring the legacy of NAACP Image Awards to BET.”

Nominations for the “51st NAACP Image Awards” will be announced on January 9, 2020. Additional key dates are as follows:

Dec 6: Submissions close

Dec 20: Nominating Committee Voting Opens

Jan 03: Nominating Committee Voting Closes

Jan 09: Online Public Voting Opens

Feb 07: Online Public Voting Closes

Feb 21: Non-Televised Awards Dinner

About NAACP:

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. You can read more about the NAACP’s work and our six “Game Changer” issue areas at naacp.org.

About BET Networks:

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET's growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.