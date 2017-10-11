See Tracee Ellis Ross Get Her Nose Hairs Yanked Out

Thanks to our "girlfriend" Tracee Ellis Ross , we don't think we'll be down to get our nose hair waxed anytime soon. Last night, she took personal care to a whole new level. On her Instagram, she exposed the unglamorous — and painful — side of being a celeb. And honestly, it's terrifying!

Of course, we were dying to know why someone would even want to endure that kind of pain! So we spoke with master browshaper and aesthetician Nicole Alexis, owner of PRMP Beauty Studio located in Washington, D.C., to get the play-by-play of how this is done.

"Removal of nostril hair by waxing is performed using hard wax, one nostril at a time while client is sitting upright," explains Alexis. "An applicator is dipped into wax and rotated to form a ball which fits inside the nostril no further than the crease in the nose. A seal is created to keep the wax in place by squeezing the nostril above the crease of the nose. Wait about 60 seconds until wax is hard, hold the nose and pull straight down in one motion."

Yikes! But, even if you have a high tolerance for pain, nostril waxing isn't for everyone. Professionals recommended that those who have asthma, are prone to nosebleeds, on blood thinners, have a cold or runny nose or smoke more than two packs of cigarettes a day steer clear.

"A consultation should be performed prior to waxing to ensure the client is able to receive the service," adds Nicole. Thankfully, the procedure takes only about five minutes. "When done properly, all waxing pulls hair from the root, so there is some level of pain associated with receiving this service but it will vary based on product used, technique and individual pain tolerance."

If your looking to get your nose hair snatched (even against Tracee's "oh f**k" forewarning), the service will run you between $10 and $15.

Our take: