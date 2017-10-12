After A Year Of Bleaching Her Skin, Azealia Banks Announces She's Stopping

After months of speculation and scrunity, it looks like Azealia Banks had a change of heart regarding bleaching her beautiful brown skin. See for yourself below:

ICYMI: The "212" singer came under fire after she posted a Facebook video defending her choice to bleach her skin last year. Her rationale? "Nobody was upset when I was [wearing] 30-inch weaves, tearing out my edges, and doing all types of s**t like that," she said. "You guys loved it, but what is the difference?" Now she recognizes the error of her ways, writing, "I finally am back to my natural tone. I got curious/desperate and experimented with literally every skin bleaching/lightening/brightening product on the market! Its been a long road but I've finally figured out a good exfoliating/brightening regimen that doesn't look bleachy!!"

Glam. Hair : @thechristophekyle makeup: @scottxchanel . Baltimore 💁🏽 A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

Often dubbed as "brightening," "toning," "fading" or "whitening" creams, skin bleaching treatments can lighten your complexion up several shades. While the "recommended" use is to reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, these creams are often abused to transform ones complexion entirely — feeding into outdated colorism ideals. However, the dangers are pretty apparent as well. Doctors have found toxic ingredients like mercurous chloride and high-levels of hydroquinone within the formulas. Not to mention, stripping your skin of melanin leaves you less protected by ultraviolet rays and increases the risk for skin cancer. It's honestly not a good look. Either way, were happy Azealia is embracing her #MelaninMagic and a newer, safer skincare routine!