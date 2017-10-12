Nailed It!: See The Portrait Of Offset Cardi B Got On Her Latest Manicure

When you're in love, you oftentimes find yourself doing the most. Oh, ladies...
You may go "blonde for the d" like Kim Kardashian. You might find yourself inking your boos face on your arm like Jhené Aiko. And, if your Cardi B, you get bae's face on your nails to let him know it's real.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to her Instagram to show off her newly bedazzled claws featuring her boyfriend, Offset.
OK, that's one way to keep your loved one near you at all times. Of course, Cardi hit up her girl Jenny Bui of Nails on 7th in New York to hook her up.
However, we did wonder how exactly Cardi functions in such long claws. Leave it to the 25-year-old to give you inside deets. She recently poked fun at herself while making a trip to use the bathroom:
Yikes! That's one thing we love about Cardi, she always says what we're thinking.
(Photo: Cardi B via Instagram)
