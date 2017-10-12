Nailed It!: See The Portrait Of Offset Cardi B Got On Her Latest Manicure

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT

OK, that's one way to keep your loved one near you at all times. Of course, Cardi hit up her girl Jenny Bui of Nails on 7th in New York to hook her up. However, we did wonder how exactly Cardi functions in such long claws. Leave it to the 25-year-old to give you inside deets. She recently poked fun at herself while making a trip to use the bathroom:

Bout to fuck shit up💩💩💩 pic.twitter.com/CGOm1DUsP2 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 11, 2017

Yikes! That's one thing we love about Cardi, she always says what we're thinking.

Written by Tweety Elitou