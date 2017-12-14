Not A Wig: Apparently Kim Kardashian Spent 13 Hours Bleaching Her Real Hair Blonde

Blonde hair don't care? Errr, it seems like Kim Kardashian might be having a change of heart when it comes to her high-maintenance look. That's right, Kim K. actually dyes her hair blonde in addition to wearing weaves/wigs/extensions etc. Don't believe us? Skip to the 40-second mark in this video. The reality TV show star and beauty mogul took to Twitter to air her grievances about spending a whopping 13 hours with hairstylist Chris Appleton to achieve her platinum status.

Spent the last few days bleaching my roots (we do it in stages so it doesn't break off). OMG 13 hours & still going. This blonde is very high maintenance. Love you @ChrisAppleton1 but getting over this. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2017

Despite previously telling InStyle Magazine in 2011 that she wishes "she could have platinum hair like Gwen Stefani," she's been on and off the color bandwagon since 2009. "I've been talking about going blond again for a long time, and I'm so happy I did!” she wrote on her app. "I know a lot of people initially thought I was wearing a wig, but it's my real hair. My amazing stylist, Chris Appleton, dyed my hair and got it to the most perfect platinum, silvery-white color.”

“A year ago in Paris, [Kim and I] started with long, waist-length hair,” Appleton, the platinum-haired genius behind Ariana Grande and J.Lo’s commanding locks, shared with Vogue.com. “But for everyday life, [a wig] can be a lot of work, so Kim wanted to do it.”

Talk about committment! She did say she'd go blonde for the D before! Kim’s longtime makeup artist Joyce Bonelli revealed that Kanye is the one who pushed her to go to platinum. “I think for two years before Kim had her platinum coming out party in Paris, Kanye was obsessed with my color and style,” Bonelli explained to Allure. “[Kanye] said to Kim, ‘I want you to do Joyce’s hair. It would be so dope — just for the weekend.’” Would you switch up your hair to please your significant other? Sound off.

