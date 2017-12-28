K. Michelle Bids Farewell To Her Fake Booty

Unlike most celebs, K. Michelle has kept it 100 about her plastic surgery and body enhancements. One of her biggest man-made assets was her booty that she’s affectionately dubbed Betsy. The singer recently opened up about the health risks brought on by her fake booty and her quest to get rid of it.

K. Michelle hopped on Instagram posting a video montage of her twerking Betsy with Boyz II Men’s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” playing in the background. Reflecting on the times she spent with her fake booty K. Michelle wrote, “Good Betsey! It’s been 2much of you stealing my shine. It’s time to allow my new booty to be set free. I had so much fun Betsy! You were the apple of the eye of several nfl, nba, and rappers. They loved that a**.” See below:

Opening up about what she’ll miss most about her larger-than-life bottom, K. Michelle added, ”I will miss you and how my jeans fit. But I won’t miss hopping into my jeans every morning . I won’t miss my weight being so up and down that when I’m smaller you have me looking like a chicken drumstick.”

Sharing words of wisdom with others who may be considering similar enhancements, K. Michelle concluded, “No amount of beauty is worth your health! So everything has to be returned to its natural state! Jan I”ll really be Kimberly again a fake booty in the future.”

It’s nice to see a celebrity get candid about the downside and risks often associated with plastic surgery and body enhancements. We’re wishing K. Michelle a safe surgery and speedy recovery as she gets Betsy removed.