Porsha Williams Let Her Natural 'Fro Fly In Support Of L&HH Miami's Amara La Negra

Oh, snap! Did Porsha Williams leave her wigs behind in 2017?
It's no secret Real Housewives of Atlanta love to switch up their look — it's basically a new wig per episode! And one could dub Porsha as a hair maven herself considering she has her own hair company, Go Naked Hair, with wigs that could cost you up to $1,100!
So imagine our surprise when Porsha shared a wig-free photo showing off her natural curls — and makeup-free face. See for yourself below:
From one reality TV star to another, Porsha credits her new look to Love & Hip Hop Miami's Amara La Negra. She captioned her photo, "@amaralanegraaln you a bad bihh almost made me wear my afro lol I wanna see her go all the way to the top!"
We love all of Porsha's look, but this one might be her best one yet. What do you think?
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
