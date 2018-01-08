Porsha Williams Let Her Natural 'Fro Fly In Support Of L&HH Miami's Amara La Negra

See how she's doing her part to combat backlash against women of color.

Published 1 hour ago

Oh, snap! Did Porsha Williams leave her wigs behind in 2017? 

It's no secret Real Housewives of Atlanta love to switch up their look — it's basically a new wig per episode! And one could dub Porsha as a hair maven herself considering she has her own hair company, Go Naked Hair, with wigs that could cost you up to $1,100!

So imagine our surprise when Porsha shared a wig-free photo showing off her natural curls — and makeup-free face. See for yourself below: 

From one reality TV star to another, Porsha credits her new look to Love & Hip Hop Miami's Amara La Negra. She captioned her photo, "@amaralanegraaln you a bad bihh almost made me wear my afro lol I wanna see her go all the way to the top!" 

We love all of Porsha's look, but this one might be her best one yet. What do you think? 

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

