Porsha Williams Let Her Natural 'Fro Fly In Support Of L&HH Miami's Amara La Negra

Oh, snap! Did Porsha Williams leave her wigs behind in 2017?

It's no secret Real Housewives of Atlanta love to switch up their look — it's basically a new wig per episode! And one could dub Porsha as a hair maven herself considering she has her own hair company, Go Naked Hair, with wigs that could cost you up to $1,100!

So imagine our surprise when Porsha shared a wig-free photo showing off her natural curls — and makeup-free face. See for yourself below: