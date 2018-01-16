Amber Rose Announces She’s Going Under The Knife And Will Have A Completely New Body After Tomorrow

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
Amber Rose is known for her voluptuous curves. Over the summer, the model revealed that she was considering downsizing two of her biggest assets — her breasts. Six months after toying around with the idea, Amber Rose is preparing to go under the knife for a breast reduction.
Amber Rose took to her Instagram story revealing her big news. “My breast reduction surgery is tmrw,” she beamed.
Back in July, Amber Rose revealed the long time health problems she’s experienced courtesy of her breasts. “My breasts are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma,” she vented on Instagram. Dispelling rumors of having undergone plastic surgery, she followed up, “And no I don’t have implants so they can’t just cut around the nipples,” she added.
Shoutout to Amber Rose for being so candid about her struggles with having larger breasts and the surgery she plans to undergo to correct it.
Check out Amber Rose’s post detailing her decision to get a breast reduction below:
I'm thinking about getting a breast reduction this year 😩 my boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can't wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra. I'm really scared of the lollipop scars tho.... any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars? And no I don't have implants so they can't just cut around the nipples 😔 tell me about ur experiences 🙏🏽 - muva
(Photo: Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic)
