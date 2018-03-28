Damn, Sis! Tyra Banks Admits She Got A Nose Job To Further Her Career

Even the queens of the catwalk feel pressure to fit in to keep up with the Joneses.

While it was never quite a secret, Tyra Banks finally revealed that she did upgrade her appearance back in the day courtesy of a nose job.

“Natural beauty is unfair. I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves,” Banks told People in a new interview.

“I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching. I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.”