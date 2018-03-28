Damn, Sis! Tyra Banks Admits She Got A Nose Job To Further Her Career

#Couplecam: Venus Williams Strolls The Streets Of NYC With Millionaire Boyfriend
Even the queens of the catwalk feel pressure to fit in to keep up with the Joneses.
While it was never quite a secret, Tyra Banks finally revealed that she did upgrade her appearance back in the day courtesy of a nose job.
“Natural beauty is unfair. I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves,” Banks told People in a new interview.
“I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching. I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.”
Now in her mid-40s, Ty Ty is also spilling the tea about that so-called “natural beauty” myth circulating the industry. “We place a lot of emphasis on that,” she explained.
“As a model, I needed makeup. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It leveled my playing field. 'Gisele, you don’t need it?' I do! And we’re both modeling for Victoria’s Secret.”
Finally, for those who think she copped out for getting work done? She doesn’t give AF.
“Fix it or flaunt it — I think women should be able to do both,” she says. “There is a boundary line, either you’re super natural or you live at the plastic surgeon."
"It’s okay to hop back and forth over that line. You want a hair weave? Fine. You want permanent eyebrows? Fine. We as women need to stop judging.”
If you want more scoop, you'll have to check out Tyra's new memoir, Perfect Is Boring, which hits shelves April 3.
What do you think—should Tyra have admitted to her nose job sooner? Hit us in the comments section below.
(Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
