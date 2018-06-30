Who's That Girl?! Hazel E Posts New Photo And Looks Completely Unrecognizable

Who's That Girl?! Hazel E Posts New Photo And Looks Completely Unrecognizable

Did she go too far with the plastic surgery?

Published 6 days ago

Hazel E recently posted a photo advertising Flat Tummy Lollipops, but the problem is—she’s completely unrecognizable.

Check out her new look below:

A post shared by Hazel-E (@hazelebaby) on

Is it us or does the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reality star look like a whole new person? One commenter asked the question we were all thinking: "New face, who this?"

Plastic surgery or extreme Photoshopping? We think the ladder, due to this photo posted before the "appetite suppressant" ad photo in question.

A post shared by Hazel-E (@hazelebaby) on

In case you didn't know, many believe the 38-year-old controversial rapper isn't a stranger to cosmetic procedures. Earlier last year, the internet began to speculate that Hazel took a secret visit to a plastic surgeon when she posted a photo on social media with what appeared to be a new nose.

While we're not quite sure if Hazel, known for her infamous attack on the LGBT community and her careless remarks about dark-skinned women, actually got work done, in the words of another commenter: "Girl, cut it out."

Though she may not be an all-time favorite, we encourage her to love the skin she’s in.

What do you think of her new look? Share your comments below.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

