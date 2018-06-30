Who's That Girl?! Hazel E Posts New Photo And Looks Completely Unrecognizable

#Couplecam: Wait, What?! See The Photo Of Wiz Khalifa And His New Bae That Has Amber Rose Excited For Bash's New Stepmom
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Hazel E recently posted a photo advertising Flat Tummy Lollipops, but the problem is—she’s completely unrecognizable.
Check out her new look below:
Is it us or does the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reality star look like a whole new person? One commenter asked the question we were all thinking: "New face, who this?"
Plastic surgery or extreme Photoshopping? We think the ladder, due to this photo posted before the "appetite suppressant" ad photo in question.
In case you didn't know, many believe the 38-year-old controversial rapper isn't a stranger to cosmetic procedures. Earlier last year, the internet began to speculate that Hazel took a secret visit to a plastic surgeon when she posted a photo on social media with what appeared to be a new nose.
While we're not quite sure if Hazel, known for her infamous attack on the LGBT community and her careless remarks about dark-skinned women, actually got work done, in the words of another commenter: "Girl, cut it out."
Though she may not be an all-time favorite, we encourage her to love the skin she’s in.
What do you think of her new look? Share your comments below.
(Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS