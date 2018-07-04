TKO! Singer Mýa Shocks The Internet With Recent Makeover

Recently the 38-year-old Washington, D.C native took to the ‘gram to show off her recent body transformation and beauty makeover, and let’s just say her one million Instagram follower's wigs were snatched!

From going vegan for better health to hitting the gym, singer Mýa has been living her best life.

Ditching her signature dark tresses for some serious blonde #inches, Mya showed off her modelesque figure in a stylish latex look by Moschino and quickly her fans weighed in on her new look.

"Loving this look Mya," a commenter shared.

Another fan added, "Ya look good Mya!!! Ain't aged a day... keep doing what you doing, been rocking with you for a while now. Love your ethic!!!! Keep showing our young people they can do it."

Obviously, her new look was a "TKO" with over 57K likes on the photos along with over 1K comments.



"Vegan does a body good," a commenter acknowledged.

We cannot help but agree!