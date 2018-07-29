See Cardi B Debut Her Smokin' Post-Baby Bod (And Two Lamborghinis!)

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 16: Cardi B attends Birthday Bash 2018 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The rapper only give birth three weeks ago.

Published 1 week ago

On July 10, Cardi B gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus. Less than three weeks later, the 25-year-old has already snapped back and she is showing it all off on IG.

The rapper posted a photo with a snatched waist, two Lamborghinis and, of course, her man Offset. In the caption, she wrote, "Blessed & Gifted 💚💙 Official Lamb owners @offsetyrn #aventador#His&Hers #kultureparents."

See the photo below.

Cardi is certainly riding high from a number one hit with "I Like It" to being a new mom. The Bronx native is owning 2018 just like she owned 2017. 

Keep shining, Cardi.

Written by Renee Samuel

(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

