See Cardi B Debut Her Smokin' Post-Baby Bod (And Two Lamborghinis!)

On July 10, Cardi B gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus. Less than three weeks later, the 25-year-old has already snapped back and she is showing it all off on IG.

The rapper posted a photo with a snatched waist, two Lamborghinis and, of course, her man Offset. In the caption, she wrote, "Blessed & Gifted 💚💙 Official Lamb owners @offsetyrn #aventador#His&Hers #kultureparents."



See the photo below.

Cardi is certainly riding high from a number one hit with "I Like It" to being a new mom. The Bronx native is owning 2018 just like she owned 2017.



Keep shining, Cardi.

Written by Renee Samuel