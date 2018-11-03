Zonnique Regrets Getting Iris Implant Surgery After A Doctor Told Her She 'Could Possibly Go Blind'

attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Zonnique Regrets Getting Iris Implant Surgery After A Doctor Told Her She 'Could Possibly Go Blind'

The 22-year-old admits it wasn't the best choice.

Published 4 days ago

It is no secret that T.I. and Tiny Harris' daughter, Zonnique followed in her mother's footsteps to surgically have her eye color changed from dark brown to greyish/blue, but according to the 22-year-old, it wasn't “the best in the long term.”

attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Recently appearing on the 'gram dressed in a red dress, many couldn't help but noticed both of her eyes once again dark brown.

View this post on Instagram

fun fact: Jailee is my middle name🌹

A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on

One fan commented asking: “Is the eye color change worth it???” before adding, “Thinking of going to Kenya and getting it. I have done my research but it will help if u can tell me your experience.”

Zonnique responded clarifying she didn’t go to Kenya—she went to Tunisia—while admitting she wouldn't recommend it.

“I’ve never liked to recommend anyone to do it,” she confessed to the fan. “I can say that the experience wasn’t the best in the long term but everyone is different.”

ICYMI: During a recent episode of “T.I. & Tiny: Family & Friends Hustle,” Zonnique opened up to her grandmother about considering to have her iris implant surgery reversed.

“My eye started bothering me, the doctor told me that ‘you could possibly go blind,'” she shockingly shared.

This may explain why back in September, many fans began to notice that Zonnique was spotted on social media with one dark brown eye and one greyish/blue eye.

Tiny, who also went through the eye surgery back in October 2014, shared details with ABC News about the procedure in Africa:

"They go into the eye and they make a little slit," Harris explained of the procedure that uses a medical-grade silicone. "They take an implant and it's folded up. They open it [and] spread it over your eye.

Yikes!

We sincerely thank Zonnique for being brave and opening up about her complications with the eye-color changing surgery. 

We can only pray that the young reality star doesn't experience any further complications with her eyesight.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC