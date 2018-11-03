Zonnique Regrets Getting Iris Implant Surgery After A Doctor Told Her She 'Could Possibly Go Blind'

It is no secret that T.I. and Tiny Harris ' daughter, Zonnique followed in her mother's footsteps to surgically have her eye color changed from dark brown to greyish/blue, but according to the 22-year-old, it wasn't “the best in the long term.”

Recently appearing on the 'gram dressed in a red dress, many couldn't help but noticed both of her eyes once again dark brown.

One fan commented asking: “Is the eye color change worth it???” before adding, “Thinking of going to Kenya and getting it. I have done my research but it will help if u can tell me your experience.”

Zonnique responded clarifying she didn’t go to Kenya—she went to Tunisia—while admitting she wouldn't recommend it.

“I’ve never liked to recommend anyone to do it,” she confessed to the fan. “I can say that the experience wasn’t the best in the long term but everyone is different.”

ICYMI: During a recent episode of “T.I. & Tiny: Family & Friends Hustle,” Zonnique opened up to her grandmother about considering to have her iris implant surgery reversed.