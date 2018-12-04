New Year, New Hair? Khloe Kardashian Gears Up For 2019 With New Platinum Blonde Locks

Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede celebrate the launch of Good American at Bloomingdale's on October 28, 2017 in New York City.

Baby True has the cutest reaction to her new look.

Published 6 days ago

It looks like new mom Khloe Kardashian is preparing for the upcoming New Year with a totally different look, and clearly, she couldn’t wait to flaunt her long new platinum blonde hair with fans.

On Monday (Dec. 3), ditching her typical blonde tresses, the 34-year-old reality star took to her IG Stories with a series of videos showing off her new ‘do. 

“This is how I feel with this new hair,” she shared as she seductively gazed into the camera. 

With her seven-month-old baby girl, True Thompson, on her hip, the freshly dyed blonde asks her daughter what she thinks of the new color, who answers with a sweet coo.

New year, new hair? That’s certainly what we are sensing, especially with the brightly lit Christmas tree in the background reminding us 2019 is only days away! 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images fro Good American)

