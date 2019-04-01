California Aims To End Natural-Hair Discrimination With The 'Crown Act'

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Ladies, we’re finally approaching a time where our beautiful curls, coils, thickness, dreadlocks, twists, braids and bounce will no longer be placed on trial by the court of public opinion—at least legally!
By now, you may have heard that new guidelines set by the New York City Commission on Human Rights protect New Yorkers from experiencing discrimination in any public place (including work) due to their natural hair/hairstyles. In fact, those in violation will receive a hefty fine of $250,000.
Talk about progress!
Seemingly, taking notes from the Big Apple, lawmakers in California are now working on proposed bill SB 188, also known as the “Crown Act.”
According to Eyewitness News ABC 7:
“The so-called 'Crown Act' would make it illegal for employers to enforce policies surrounding 'race neutral'grooming or to discriminate against people wearing natural or protective styles — like braids, dreadlocks and twists — in the workplace or housing.”
Naturalista and supporter of the Crown Act Sen. Holly Mitchell told ABC that there is definitely a problem with hair discrimination at the workplace.
“There are any number of court cases that we’ll talk about in judiciary committee that will suggest it is a problem for employees across this country and across the state.”
Other supporters of the bill predict it will help protect “cultural identity.”
We look forward to seeing what other cities will take the initiative to remove natural hair bias, because without a doubt, our hair is our pride and our crown!
Let us hope that it happens everywhere in the U.S.
(Photo: David-Prado/Getty)
