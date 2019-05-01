SZA Claims Sephora Security Was Asked To Follow Her, So Fans Savagely Respond By Destroying The Store's Ratings

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
In 2019 America, racial profiling still exists.
If it isn't a "BBQ Becky" calling the cops on a Black man grilling in a designated BBQ area, it's a "Sandy Sephora" calling security while a Black woman shops for beauty products.
On Tuesday night (April 30), SZA hopped on social media to express how she felt after being racially profiled while shopping for beauty products at a Sephora in Calabasas.
Clearly frustrated, the 28-year-old "Love Galore" singer took to her Twitter to reveal to her 2.6 million followers that while searching for new Fenty Beauty products, a "Sandy Sephora" assumed she was stealing.
"Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing," SZA wrote on Twitter. "We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy."
We are disgusted. What makes SZA's shopping experience (or lack thereof) even more disturbing is that, ironically, the singer used to work at a Sephora back in the day.
Fans reportedly wasted no time letting their disapproval be known! With the quickness, loyal SZA fans began writing reviews on the Sephora store's Google page, dropping the stars to a 1.2 out of 5.
Sheesh, it looks like "Sandy Sephora" exposed the truth that even when shopping for beauty, things can get ugly!
