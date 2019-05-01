SZA Claims Sephora Security Was Asked To Follow Her, So Fans Savagely Respond By Destroying The Store's Ratings

In 2019 America, racial profiling still exists.

If it isn't a "BBQ Becky" calling the cops on a Black man grilling in a designated BBQ area, it's a "Sandy Sephora" calling security while a Black woman shops for beauty products.

On Tuesday night (April 30), SZA hopped on social media to express how she felt after being racially profiled while shopping for beauty products at a Sephora in Calabasas.

Clearly frustrated, the 28-year-old "Love Galore" singer took to her Twitter to reveal to her 2.6 million followers that while searching for new Fenty Beauty products, a "Sandy Sephora" assumed she was stealing.