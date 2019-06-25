Mary J. Blige Partners With MAC Cosmetics For A New Lipstick Line

The 2019 BET Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, is having a good year thus far. Just before the performance, the 48-year-old singer teased her 3.8 million Instagram followers with a video that she would be giving us something good with her collaboration with MAC cosmetics. This collaboration comes together just in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her second studio album, My Life, which went triple platinum.

On June 23, before she received her prestigious award, the “Be Happy” singer dropped another image of her wearing the nude lip color Love Me ($19) and announced that she would be wearing the amazing color on the awards show and that the color would be available the same day.

The Love Me lipstick collection is set to roll out a whopping 24 lipsticks over the course of the summer, kicking off with MJB's ultimate pick: a light, pinky nude called French Silk. It is described as “light-as-air, argan oil-infused formula serves saturated color, a satin-soft finish, and all-day moisture,” according to the Instagram post. "I love a nude lip because it's just effortless and it doesn't fight with everything that's going on," Blige said in a statement to Allure about why she chose the shade. "Even if you're all glammed up, there's something about a neutral lip that makes you look younger." This is the queen’s third collaboration with the brand. Her last campaign was in 2002 for the Viva Glam campaign alongside Elton John and Shirley Manson. MAC celebrated Mary J.’s win with their Instagram post, stating, “Cheers to owning your own royal status. Congratulations to a real-life queen and living legend @therealmaryjblige on receiving her @BET Lifetime Achievement Award last night!”

We couldn’t agree more!

Written by Tweety Elitou