Rihanna Slaughters All Other Industry Competition By Introducing An Additional 50 Shades To Her Fenty Beauty Line

Written by Tweety Elitou

Just when you thought Rihanna couldn't paint a prettier picture of inclusivity in the beauty industry, the music maven turned makeup mogul dropped another beauty bomb on the world! Introducing Rih’s newest Fenty Beauty project: Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation.

On Sunday (Aug. 11), Rihanna hopped on Instagram to announce to her 74.1 million followers her latest addition to her thriving beauty brand -- a "first-of-its-kind foundation" that is not only hydrating but also boasts long-lasting coverage that looks natural.

“When the foundation takeova ain’t ova,” Rihanna captioned the mini-clip featuring a new line of foundation with 50 shades. “We back and badder than ever with a brand new delicious formula. Meet the PRO FILT’R HYDRATING Foundation, and she comes in 50 shades!” If you were amongst the millions who had to have Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation when it launched in 2017, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

According to Allure, like its predecessor, the Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation’s formula is sweat- and humidity-resistant, easily blendable and noncomedogenic. Dry skin? No worries. With the combination of moisture-boosting, hydrating-locking grapeseed oil, and hyaluronic acid, the Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation is a total win!

“I’m so hype that I don’t have to hide this anymore, it’s by far one of my proudest moments of a product to date. No cap,” the 31-year-old shared on her Instagram post. Building further anticipation for her fans, Rih continued, “But you’ll see for yourself in a [of] couple days.” According to the Bad Gal, you can shop her new Fenty Beauty foundation (and primer) starting Thursday (Aug. 15) online and in stores at Sephora, Sephora In JCP, Harvey Nicols, Boots UK, and of course, at FentyBeauty.com. There's no question, RiRi is taking over the beauty industry one shade at a time. We stan!