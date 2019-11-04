Hairline Helpline: Tory Lanez Credits Tyga And His Hairline Doctor For Helping Him Grow Back His Edges

50 Cent And Cuban Link Were Seen Getting Cozy, While Folks Lost Their Minds Over 'Power''s Midseason Finale
Rapper Tory Lanez isn’t afraid to ask for some help from a homie, especially when it comes to matters of the hairline, or lack thereof. For an interview on HipHopDX, Tory chopped it up with Buzy Baker about a few things, one of them being his struggle for a new hairline.
He even offered Tyga, who has been vocal about his hairline transplant, unlimited features for his secret on how he got his hairline back.
Let us catch you up: Nicki Minaj blew up her ex Safaree's hairline “fix” after tweeting that he paid a doctor $10,000. And wait, he went to Tyga's doctor! [jaw drop]
Well, now Tory is asking Tyga to pass the number for his doc, because both Tyga's and Safaree’s hairlines are flourishing!
Watch the video below.
