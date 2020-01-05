Tiffany Haddish Uses Jewelry To Highlight Her Jewish Faith And Makes Statement Against Anti-Semitism On The 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

In case you thought Tiffany Haddish’s ‘Black Mitzvah’ was just a quirky name for her latest stand-up routine, think again. The comedienne recently celebrated her Jewish heritage with the release of the Netflix special the same day as both her Bat Mitzvah and her 40th birthday. So when she popped up on the red carpet tonight (Jan. 5) at the 77th annual Golden Globes wearing a delicate silver chain with a Star of David pendant, we weren’t surprised that she’s continuing to shine a light on her faith. RELATED | See All The Fab Fashion From Black Hollywood At The 2020 Golden Globes

While the necklace makes a subtle statement, it pays tribute to her Black Jewish roots, discovered on her father’s side after genealogy testing, and is just as important as ever with Anti-Semitism still making headlines today. The Like A Boss actress first met her Eritrean Jewish father at 27-years-old. Traditionally, Judaism is passed through the maternal line, but that hasn’t stopped Tiffany from connecting to the religion. In fact, she says she’s been celebrating Hanukkah for years but admits she’s still learning. She took to Instagram this holiday season to show off her menorah, but winded up double posting after she realized an innocent mistake she had made with the candles.

We’re sure Black Jews everywhere are happy see Tiffany representing on Instagram and the red carpet, no matter how big or small the statement!