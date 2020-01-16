Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley Removes Her Wig In Moving Video Announcing She Has Alopecia

Massachusetts Congresswoman and proud member of “The Squad” Ayanna Pressley has been known to switch up her hair, but the latest look she served was no hair at all. In a new video via The Root, she ditched the lace-front wig she’s been sporting as of late and revealed that the reason for her beautiful baldie was because she has alopecia.

“I think it’s important that I’m transparent about this new normal,” Pressley said.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, alopecia is the official medical term for baldness. It’s the autoimmune disorder alopecia areata that makes the body attack its own healthy hair drastically slowing down production to the point that hair growth may stop.