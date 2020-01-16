Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley Removes Her Wig In Moving Video Announcing She Has Alopecia

It's Movie Premiere Official!: Meek Mill & Rumored Boo Milano Are All Smiles At 'Bad Boys For Life' Screening
Massachusetts Congresswoman and proud member of “The Squad” Ayanna Pressley has been known to switch up her hair, but the latest look she served was no hair at all. In a new video via The Root, she ditched the lace-front wig she’s been sporting as of late and revealed that the reason for her beautiful baldie was because she has alopecia.
“I think it’s important that I’m transparent about this new normal,” Pressley said.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, alopecia is the official medical term for baldness. It’s the autoimmune disorder alopecia areata that makes the body attack its own healthy hair drastically slowing down production to the point that hair growth may stop.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley explained she first became aware of her hair loss last fall while getting her hair retwisted. If you aren’t familiar with the congresswoman, Senegalese twists are a style that became synonymous with her brand, but lace-fronts have become her go-to hairstyle to conceal her growing baldness. Pressley recalled the night she lost her final piece of hair. It was the night before Donald Trump’s impeachment vote in the House of Representatives, and it was the anniversary of her mother’s death.
“I was missing her. I was mourning my hair. I was mourning the state of our democracy. I was mourning my mentor, Chairman Elijah Cummings,” she said.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley may not have asked for her beautiful bald head, but we stan her new look and her new attitude.
“I want to be freed from the secret and the shame that that secret carries with it,” Pressley said.
“It’s about self-agency. It’s about power. It’s about acceptance.”
(Photo: The Root via YouTube)
