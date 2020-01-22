Keke Palmer Gets Emotionally Candid About Her Skin Insecurities, And Her Struggles With Adult Acne Is Totally Relatable

Keke Palmer may be living her best life as the new co-host of Strahan, Sara & Keke , but that doesn’t mean the confident talk show host is exempt from the occasional beauty struggles we’ve all encountered.

“This is a happy picture of me and my loved ones. I’m trying to channel the energy I had in this photo because I woke up this morning in the worst spirit you guys, all because of my skin,” Keke captioned an Instagram post on Sunday (Jan. 19).

Using her Instagram as a way to be transparent with her fans, the 26-year-old multi-talented star recently revealed the insecurities she struggles with due to her skin.

She went on to express how discouraging it can be to try countless different methods, products, and treatments to only see no results.

“It’s like you can try everything (which I have) and still nothing works. Every time I think my skin is on the up and up I turn around and I’m broken out even worse than before,” she added. “Scarred up and wondering which products I have to throw out if not ALL. Feeling completely insecure which in turn makes you irritable and just self conscious for the smallest reasons.”

She later concluded with the reasoning for being candid about her skin insecurities as well as expressing why positive affirmations from others don’t always make the person with the insecurities feel better.

“I just thought to share because I know I’m not alone and people always try to cheer you up or say you look beautiful which makes it worse because that’s not how YOU FEEL. Then you feel bad about feeling bad smh. But, I think it’s okay to feel those things and to let yourself be for a minute,” Keke said.