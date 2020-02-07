'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown Launches Skin Care Line For Bald Men

Karamo Brown is letting everyone know bald is beautiful. The Queer Eye star is stepping into the beauty industry with the launch of Mantl, a new personal-care brand for bald and balding men.

After being insecure about his balding, the culture expert learned to embrace his hair loss and help out the men who share in the same experience.

“Men want to be wanted and desired as well,” said Brown, Cheddar reports. “So, instead of telling them opposite, here at Mantl, let’s embrace what’s happening here. This is natural.”

Brown intentionally created products that would benefit both the face and scalp. His line, which will release on February 6, includes grooming products including a cleanser, moisturizer, a gel sunscreen, and No-Shine Sheets.

And while the goal is to encourage men, Brown told Allure that people of any age or hair status can also use them. Looks like he might be on to something!