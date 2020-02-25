Beauty Mogul Jackie Aina Overcame Homelessness And Sexual Abuse To Step Into Her Power

You might not know Jackie Aina by name, but you've surely seen her face, a beautiful one, on several of your screens before.

The 32 year old began vlogging for YouTube in 2009 after an interest in beauty sparked her creativity. From there, she expanded her reach via other social media platforms and landed major deals with Sephora and Anatasia Beverly Hills.

Aina is known for being outspoken and for championing for dark-skinned Black women in the beauty industry, which has been tragically guilty of erasure for so long. She considers defending Black women to be a critical aspect of her work and she continues to do so no matter what. "I refuse to allow disrespect of Black women collectively and I will always do what I can under my watch to make sure that it just doesn't happen", she says.