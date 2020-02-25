Beauty Mogul Jackie Aina Overcame Homelessness And Sexual Abuse To Step Into Her Power

Fireworks! Lil Wayne Makes It Official With His Model Fiancé Le'Tecia As She Shows Off Huge Blinged Out Ring At V-Day Celebration
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
You might not know Jackie Aina by name, but you've surely seen her face, a beautiful one, on several of your screens before.
The 32 year old began vlogging for YouTube in 2009 after an interest in beauty sparked her creativity. From there, she expanded her reach via other social media platforms and landed major deals with Sephora and Anatasia Beverly Hills.
Aina is known for being outspoken and for championing for dark-skinned Black women in the beauty industry, which has been tragically guilty of erasure for so long. She considers defending Black women to be a critical aspect of her work and she continues to do so no matter what. "I refuse to allow disrespect of Black women collectively and I will always do what I can under my watch to make sure that it just doesn't happen", she says.
Though Aina lives a glamorous life now, her life hasn't always been picture perfect. In her IGTV Advocates video, Aina opens up about experiencing homelessness as a child and sexual abuse. She says she came home from school one day to see several hefty garbage bags with all of her family's belongings on the curb. From there, they started bouncing around between shelters.
It's brave of her to be so vulnerable but it's also come to be the kind of candor that has gotten her millions of fans.
Aina teams up with some other content creators and Beauty 2 The Streetz, a non profit organization that provides hygiene products to homeless men and women. They spend an afternoon creating care packages that will then be delivered to people living on LA's Skid Row.
Aina continuously uses her platform in positive ways and we are proud to have her represent as an advocate for inclusivity and diversity in beauty and beyond.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
