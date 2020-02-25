Beauty Mogul Jackie Aina Overcame Homelessness And Sexual Abuse To Step Into Her Power

The YouTube star opens up about the challenges of her upbringing.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Danielle Prescod

You might not know Jackie Aina by name, but you've surely seen her face, a beautiful one, on several of your screens before. 

The 32 year old began vlogging for YouTube in 2009 after an interest in beauty sparked her creativity. From there, she expanded her reach via other social media platforms and landed major deals with Sephora and Anatasia Beverly Hills. 

Aina is known for being outspoken and for championing for dark-skinned Black women in the beauty industry, which has been tragically guilty of erasure for so long. She considers defending Black women to be a critical aspect of her work and she continues to do so no matter what. "I refuse to allow disrespect of Black women collectively and I will always do what I can under my watch to make sure that it just doesn't happen", she says.

“I want to see all versions of the Black woman flourish. I want to see the bougie Black girl. I want to see the geeky Black girl. I want to see the Black girl who does cosplay. I feel like there’s room for all of us. But there shouldn’t be this hierarchy of one being better than the other. I’m just here for every version of Blackness,” says Jackie, a creator and entrepreneur from Los Angeles. ❤️️🖤 ⁣ “I’m a voice for inclusivity because I refuse to let Black women go unnoticed. I will always do what I can to make sure that it just doesn’t happen.”⁣ ⁣ For Black History Month, we’ve partnered with @bet to #ShareBlackStories and support #Advocates who are inspiring those in the black community and beyond. Watch our final episode on IGTV. 🖤❤️️

Though Aina lives a glamorous life now, her life hasn't always been picture perfect. In her IGTV Advocates video, Aina opens up about experiencing homelessness as a child and sexual abuse. She says she came home from school one day to see several hefty garbage bags with all of her family's belongings on the curb. From there, they started bouncing around between shelters. 

It's brave of her to be so vulnerable but it's also come to be the kind of candor that has gotten her millions of fans. 

Aina teams up with some other content creators and Beauty 2 The Streetz, a non profit organization that provides hygiene products to homeless men and women. They spend an afternoon creating care packages that will then be delivered to people living on LA's Skid Row. 

Aina continuously uses her platform in positive ways and we are proud to have her represent as an advocate for inclusivity and diversity in beauty and beyond. 

