Trina Praises Her Hairstylist And Defends Her Lacefronts Against Stevie J’s Comments

Trina and the other ladies of Love & Hip-Hop Miami have a few words for Stevie J.
ICYMI, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta castmember Stevie J tweeted that the ladies of the Miami show need to retire their hair.
"Good morning! Ladies retire those lace fronts from love n hip hop Miami! Except PM. Fire hair & makeup immediately, have our beautiful Sisters looking nuts out here!"
Well, the ladies have taken to social media to defend themselves against his mean and uncalled fo comments. In the video below, Trina and Sukihana have sent him straight. Trina says, "My hair is always laid and always done by the best!" speaking of her stylist, Laura Love.
Sukihana even goes as far as letting him know that his ex-girlfriend Jocelyn has leveled up since leaving him.
See below!
Here are reciepts that Trina's units are always laid!
This is all the reason why men shouldn't be commenting on ladies hair!
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
